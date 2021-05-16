Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,343 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $101,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.