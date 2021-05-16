Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,201 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $89,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $165.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $144,385 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.