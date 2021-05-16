VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0033

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

