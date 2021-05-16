Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

VFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.21.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

