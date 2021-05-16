Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Vinci stock opened at €95.41 ($112.25) on Thursday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.53.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

