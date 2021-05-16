Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

