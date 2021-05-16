Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.27 Million

Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $86.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $350.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $413.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.37 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $9,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 769.23%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

