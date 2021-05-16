Vipstar Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $61.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $61.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.65 or 0.00758267 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

