Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.38 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.