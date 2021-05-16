Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

