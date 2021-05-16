Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.