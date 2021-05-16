Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $76,925,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.