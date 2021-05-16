Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.34. 214,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCRA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

