Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

VG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

