Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 843,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

