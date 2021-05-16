Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $9,107,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.