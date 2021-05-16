Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

