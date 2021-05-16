Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Tops $29.84 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $112.95 million and $29.84 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.40 or 0.07752990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00202250 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

