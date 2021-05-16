WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other WAM Active news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 1,248,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th.

WAM Active Company Profile

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

