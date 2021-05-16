Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.26. 1,591,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.