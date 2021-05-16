Watchman Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.27. The stock had a trading volume of 235,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

