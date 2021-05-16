Watchman Group Inc. Invests $338,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

JACK traded up $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 369,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

