Watchman Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. The company had a trading volume of 489,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.14. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.54 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.