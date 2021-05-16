Watchman Group Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.45. 1,903,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $204.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

