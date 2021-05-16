Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Hits $21.03 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $869,501.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00088690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00475753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00230687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.58 or 0.01148704 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.