Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.52.

NYSE:W opened at $300.00 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

