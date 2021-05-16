Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,432,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

