Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $52,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,146.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

