Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.92 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

