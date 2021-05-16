Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,804,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,344,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,193 shares of company stock valued at $16,773,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

