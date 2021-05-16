Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.53 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

