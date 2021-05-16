Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 932 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

