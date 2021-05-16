Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $334,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 319,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 79,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

DUK stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

