Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after buying an additional 546,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. Welbilt has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

