Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $182.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.91, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

