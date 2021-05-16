Wells Fargo & Company Raises Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $9.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

