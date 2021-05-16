Wells Fargo & Company Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $281.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $288.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

