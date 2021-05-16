WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 306,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,455. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,368. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

