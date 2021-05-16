Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

