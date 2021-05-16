Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTBDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

