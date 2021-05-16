Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

WHITF opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

