WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WOW stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

