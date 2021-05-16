Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $185.66

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $185.66, but opened at $196.23. Winmark shares last traded at $196.25, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.59. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 36,421.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 91,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.