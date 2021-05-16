Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Worley stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.74. Worley has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

