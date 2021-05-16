Wrapped NXM (WNXM) One Day Volume Tops $38.83 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $92.67 or 0.00212802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $155.40 million and $38.83 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00084966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,987.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01120937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113831 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

