Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

