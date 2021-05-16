XMax 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $918,601.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. XMax has a market cap of $7.49 million and $918,601.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,688,094,805 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

