XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. XPEL has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

