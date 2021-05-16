XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $53.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after buying an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $91,576,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $79,740,000.

XPEV stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

