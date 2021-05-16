XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 31,763 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28.

XPO stock opened at $146.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

